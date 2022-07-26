Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan raises concerns in the U.S. and China

Amna Nawaz:

Should Speaker Pelosi visit, she would be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan since 1997.

For more on this now, we get two views.

Susan Shirk is the chair of the 21st Century China Center at University of California in San Diego. She was deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific affairs during the Clinton administration. And Daniel Blumenthal is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was senior director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia at the Defense Department during the George W. Bush administration.

Welcome to you both. Thank you for being here.

Susan, I will start with you.

You have said you don't think that Speaker Pelosi should go to Taiwan. Why is that? What are the risks you fear if she does go?

Susan Shirk, University of California, San Diego: Well, I am really worried about it. I'm losing sleep about it, worrying that it might spark a military crisis that would threaten Taiwan's 23 million people and could very well draw in U.S. forces.

So, why is it so risky? It's because of the situation, the domestic situation in China right now is extremely tense in the months leading up to the 20th party Congress, when Xi Jinping hopes to get an unprecedented third term, and when the party elite is gathering at the summer retreat at Beidaihe.

So the risk is that a visit by Speaker Pelosi would be viewed as a humiliation of Xi Jinping's leadership, including by him himself, and that…