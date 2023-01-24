Pence latest to face scrutiny after classified documents found in his Indiana home

Laura Barrón-López:

The former vice president's attorney said they believe the documents were — quote — "inadvertently boxed" and transported to Pence his home at the end of the Trump administration without his knowledge.

Upon discovering the materials, Pence and his attorneys notified the National Archives. His attorney wrote in a letter that — quote — "Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully."

For more on what this means, I'm joined by Larry Pfeiffer. He's the director of the Hayden Center,an intelligence policy organization.

Larry, thanks so much for joining us.

Pence's attorney said that the search was prompted by the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's home and office. You ran the Situation Room in the White House under President Obama, and you also have worked in the intelligence community for some 32 years. Should all high-level officials like Pence do searches like this?