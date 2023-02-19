Personal user data from mental health apps being sold, report finds

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

By —

Sarah Clune Hartman

Audio

Thousands of mental health apps are available on your phone or computer, offering services like virtual therapy sessions, mood trackers and meditation guides. They can be helpful and affordable tools, but what happens with users’ personal information? Justin Sherman, senior fellow at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, joins William Brangham to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
By —

Sarah Clune Hartman

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch