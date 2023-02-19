Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits earthquake-ravaged Turkey. Then, as some companies consider switching to a four-day work week, we hear arguments for and against the change. We also look at the selling of personal data by mental health apps. Plus, a conversation with the coach of the only competitive swim team at a historically Black college.
