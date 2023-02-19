The costs and benefits of switching to a 4-day work week

In 1926, Henry Ford instituted a five-day, 40-hour work week with no loss in pay for having Saturdays off. Now, there’s a push to consider a four-day, 32-hour work week with no loss in pay, but how practical is it? Daniel Hamermesh, an economist at the University of Texas, and Joe O’Connor, who helped develop a four-day work week pilot program, join John Yang to discuss.