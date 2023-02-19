The costs and benefits of switching to a 4-day work week

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Rachel Wellford
Rachel Wellford
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
Leave your feedback
In 1926, Henry Ford instituted a five-day, 40-hour work week with no loss in pay for having Saturdays off. Now, there’s a push to consider a four-day, 32-hour work week with no loss in pay, but how practical is it? Daniel Hamermesh, an economist at the University of Texas, and Joe O’Connor, who helped develop a four-day work week pilot program, join John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Rachel Wellford is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more