Peruvian women alleging forced sterilization seek justice

Finally, in 2016, Peru established a national registry of victims of forced sterilization to officially identify the number of cases. More than 6,000 women would eventually be accepted from all across the country. The registry granted special health coverage and most crucially, assigned lawyers to the women, with the expressed intent of guaranteeing them access to justice, including helping them give testimony to prosecutors.

In October, criminal charges were finally filed by the National Prosecutor's office, accusing Alberto Fujimori and three of his former Health Ministers of grave human rights violations in the deaths of five women, and serious injury to more than 1300 others.

The 250-page criminal complaint builds a case that in their urgency to meet ambitious family planning goals, the men created a climate for forced sterilizations. Included as evidence is the letter revealed by journalist Goytizolo and these 1997 memos sent directly to Fujimori by his Health Minister. They show that the government had a goal that year to sterilize 150,000 women and kept a running tally toward meeting that target.