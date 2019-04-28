Community rallies around Chabad synagogue after shooting

Steve Walsh:

What you're starting to see that roll in, and again, you're starting to see the faith community in San Diego rallying around these folks you're starting to see people showing up. They say that after this incident happened the Orthodox Church even though they were hearing shots next door were opening up their church to allow people to rush in there and lead to safety. So there is there's a lot of outreach. We've seen several churches give sermons this morning talking about how they don't want to see the Jewish community isolated in San Diego. But yet we also have the FBI we have, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and all the full array of counseling services available to people in this congregation.