Peter Strzok on why he believes Trump is ‘compromised’ by Russia

Judy Woodruff:

Few people have been as frequent a target of the president's ire as Peter Strzok.

The former FBI official with decades working in counterintelligence, focusing on threats to U.S. national security from Russia and other countries, is often at the center of a Twitter firestorm. The attacks are professional, given his key role in the investigation of Hillary Clinton's e-mails and the Trump campaign's connections with Russia.

And they are personal, centering on his then extramarital affair with co-worker Lisa Page and the text messages they exchanged disparaging Mr. Trump.

Strzok was fired in 2018 after an inspector general exposed their correspondence.

He discusses all of this and more in his new book, "Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump."

And he joins us now.

Peter Strzok, welcome to the "NewsHour."

You have been the target of the president's ire, as we said, for many months now. He's called you everything in the book, including accusing you of treason. He's talked about your personal life.

My question is, why not slip quietly away? Why write a book which re-raises all this and subjects you to these questions all over again?