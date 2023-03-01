Pharmaceutical giant slashes insulin prices after pressure from government and consumers

More than seven million Americans rely on insulin and prices for the life-saving drug have sky-rocketed. With pressure mounting on pharmaceutical companies to address the cost of diabetes care, Eli Lilly announced it’s cutting prices for its most popular insulin products by 70% and capping out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month. Bram Sable-Smith of Kaiser Health News joined Geoff Bennett to discuss.

