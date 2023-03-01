Pharmaceutical giant slashes insulin prices after pressure from government and consumers

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Courtney Norris
More than seven million Americans rely on insulin and prices for the life-saving drug have sky-rocketed. With pressure mounting on pharmaceutical companies to address the cost of diabetes care, Eli Lilly announced it’s cutting prices for its most popular insulin products by 70% and capping out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month. Bram Sable-Smith of Kaiser Health News joined Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
