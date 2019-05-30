Planned Parenthood: ‘It’s simply not true’ Mo. abortion clinic breaks rules

William Brangham:

Missouri's move comes less than two weeks after Governor Parson signed a law that bans abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, joining a recent wave of six other states, including Louisiana just last night, that have passed similar historic abortion restrictions.

The Missouri law, which would go into effect in August, also makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It has no exception for rape or incest. Planned Parenthood says that law is why several providers at the clinic have been unwilling to cooperate with state investigators.

We get two views now on the abortion battle in Missouri and elsewhere in the country.

We begin with Dr. Leana Wen. She's the president of Planned Parenthood. I spoke with her earlier this evening.

Dr. Wen, thank you very much for being here.

The state of Missouri argues that the Planned Parenthood clinic in Saint Louis has not been complying with state health regulations and that it should lose its license because of that. How do you respond to that?