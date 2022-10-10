University of California, Berkeley repatriates cultural artifacts to Indigenous tribe

Jeffrey Brown:

Recent DNA studies suggest Ohlone people have lived in what is now the San Francisco Bay Area for at least 2,000 years, part of a long history of once-thriving California tribes decimated and marked by genocide, discrimination and exclusion.

The university sitting on Ohlone land is part of that history too. Like research institutions elsewhere, its scholars, such as famed anthropologist Alfred Kroeber, long collected, studied and exhibited Native remains and artifacts.

Sabrina Agarwal, University of California, Berkeley: It was kind of routine professional practice, but they only took certain people, right? They weren't taking — there's not large collections of early pioneers, right?

There's sort of — there's collections of people from marginalized communities. The disenfranchised are who are in these collections. It is part of a larger context of scientific racism in the field and in many fields in biomedicine and in anthropology.