Poet Cornelius Eady on exploring the everyday lives of a Black people in America

The National Book Critics Circle is presenting the Black poetry group "Cave Canem” with the inaugural Toni Morrison Achievement Award, saying “no institution has played such a definitive role in shaping the poetry of the 21st century.” For our CANVAS series, Jeffrey Brown spoke with poet Cornelius Eady, who co-founded the group and continues to shape the landscape of American literature.

