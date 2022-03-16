Poet Cornelius Eady on exploring the everyday lives of a Black people in America

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
The National Book Critics Circle is presenting the Black poetry group "Cave Canem” with the inaugural Toni Morrison Achievement Award, saying “no institution has played such a definitive role in shaping the poetry of the 21st century.” For our CANVAS series, Jeffrey Brown spoke with poet Cornelius Eady, who co-founded the group and continues to shape the landscape of American literature.
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
