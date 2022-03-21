Poland’s ambassador to the U.S. on war in Ukraine and the refugee crisis

Marek Magierowski:

This is a very important point, because we have to be very cautious.

And I can only echo the words of, for example, the NATO secretary-general and many other Western political leaders who are warning against hypothetical potential escalation, in light of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

We should keep delivering state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukraine. The American administration is now talking about transferring long-range defense systems to Ukraine, which is a very good sign and a very positive development. Poland is assisting also Ukraine in this humanitarian crisis, although Poland is not — our reaction was really exceptional.

And that outpouring of solidarity and sympathy towards Ukrainians was really remarkable. But Poland is filling up. So, we are — now many mayors of Polish cities are now in talks with their counterparts in Europe about the possibility of relocation of those refugees.

But we are doing our utmost. We are doing what we really can to ease up the tension and to provide humanitarian assistance to all those, as you have rightly noted, more than two million refugees who have already arrived in Poland.