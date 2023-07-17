Police face new scrutiny for use of Tasers after deadly incidents

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
For many years, police use of force against people of color, especially Black Americans, has been under intense scrutiny. Tasers, also known as conducted electrical or energy weapons, may be ranked below guns on the spectrum of police force, but using them has resulted in deaths. John Yang reports. A warning: some images in this report may disturb viewers.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Senior Producer, Field Segments
Sam Weber has covered everything from living on minimum wage to consumer finance as a shooter/producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior joining NH Weekend, he previously worked for Need to Know on PBS and in public radio. He’s an avid cyclist and Chicago Bulls fan.
