Pompeo pushes for Venezuelan sanctions in South America

Chris Sabatini:

Well this is part of the problem is that after refusing to recognize Maduro government and recognizing Guaido, Russia sent two airplanes three weeks ago and an unloaded military equipment and 1,000 Russian troops and that's really as a show of force in support of Maduro and against the U.S. policy. And then there's China which has lent at least 60 billion dollars to Venezuela. So what the U.S. is trying to do is to demonstrate that these are risky partners and this is it's unfortunately citing the Monroe Doctrine of 1823 which goes a long way back it doesn't have a really pleasant history in Latin America but it is very worried that this this possible regime change in Venezuela speaking on a scale of geopolitical dimensions with Russia and China now and the U.S. does not like having China and Russia meddling in its own if you will what it considers its backyard.