Pope calls for fighters to ’embrace mercy’ in visit to Democratic Republic of the Congo

Chris Ocamringa:

The Democratic Republic of Congo has the largest Catholic community in Africa. Half of its population of more than 100 million people are Catholics.

In this country that has known so much war and suffering, the pope's message of peace and reconciliation met open ears and hearts.

Vincent Kuka, Youth Commission President, Democratic Republic of Congo (through translator): We are very happy with the message the pope has brought to us. People came in big numbers, and we believe that his message will bring back peace in our country.