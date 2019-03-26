Preet Bharara on ‘troublesome language’ in Barr summary of Mueller report

Judy Woodruff:

And let's get the perspective now of a former federal prosecutor.

He's Preet Bharara. He was the U.S. attorney in charge of the Southern District of New York. His new book is "Doing Justice."

And he joins us now from San Francisco.

Preet Bharara, thank you very much.

I should say you were right last week when you told us, I think it was on Wednesday, that you had heard rumors the Mueller report was coming out last week. It turned out it was coming out. We haven't seen it yet, but it was turned over to the Justice Department.

My first question to you, though, is, you have said that the summary by the attorney general of the Mueller report is, I think you said, a sanitized, streamlined, highly abridged version, as if you don't trust it. Why not?