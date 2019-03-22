Which lawmakers support making the Mueller report public?

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Politics

After nearly two years of investigation, Robert Mueller’s final Russia report has arrived.

It’s not yet clear how Attorney General William Barr intends to disclose Mueller’s findings to the public, a point of contention since early on in Mueller’s investigation that continues to be scrutinized by lawmakers as news of the final report echoes around Capitol Hill. On Friday, many lawmakers voiced — to varying degrees — a need for transparency.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that many Republicans “have long believed that Russia poses a significant threat to American interests.”

“I hope the Special Counsel’s report will help inform and improve our efforts to protect our democracy,” he wrote.

Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement that it was “imperative” that Barr release the full report to the public “and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress.”

The pair also said that Barr shouldn’t give Trump, his lawyers or his staff, a “sneak preview” of Mueller’s findings, “and the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public.”


Video by PBS NewsHour

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted Friday that “The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.”

According to several media reports, Mueller isn’t recommending any additional indictments. Barr told Congress in a letter that he may provide “principal conclusions” as quickly as this weekend. In a statement to the PBS NewsHour, special counsel spokesman Peter Carr said Mueller “will be concluding his service in the coming days.”

“A small number of staff will remain to assist in closing the operations of the office for a period of time,” he added.

Here’s what other congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including 2020 presidential hopefuls, have said on the matter.

Republicans

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Graham said in a statement that DOJ notified him and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that the report was being turned over to Barr. Graham also said a notification “indicated that there were no areas of disagreement” between Barr or Mueller “regarding courses of action.”

Graham said he’ll work with Feinstein and other committee members to “ensure as much transparency as possible, consistent with the law.”

“I have always believed it was important that Mr. Mueller be allowed to do his job without interference, and that has been accomplished,” he wrote.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C.

In a statement, Burr wrote: “I trust Special Counsel Mueller has conducted a fair and thorough investigation, and I look forward to reviewing his report.”

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., ranking member of House Judiciary Committee

Collins said in a tweet that he looked forward to reviewing the report “carefully,” adding that he expected the DOJ to release it to Congress and the public without delay and “to maximum extent permitted by law.”

Democrats

Among Democrats and the 2020 presidential hopefuls, the reactions largely boiled down to a demand: Release the report.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va.

In a series of tweets, the Virginia senator called for a “declassified version” of the Mueller report to be made available to the public. “Nothing short of that will suffice,” he added.

“Congress and the American people deserve to judge the facts of the Mueller report for themselves,” he wrote. He also said any possible attempt by the Trump administration to cover up the report’s findings “would be unacceptable.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

In a statement, Nadler said Congress should receive the full Mueller report.

“We look forward to getting the full Mueller report and related materials,” he wrote, adding that “transparency and the public interest demand nothing less” because the American public needs to have faith in the rule of law.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Warren tweeted a simple directive to Barr: Release the Mueller report to the public.
“Now,” she said.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Booker tweeted that the report “should be made public immediately.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand‏, D-N.Y.

Gillibrand said the report should be made public “without any delay.”

“The American people have a right to know its findings,” she tweeted.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Klobuchar also advocated for the full report to be released to the public. “The American people deserve to know the facts,” she tweeted.

Rep. Julian Castro, D-Texas

Castro tweeted that the report should be released “in its entirety,” saying that the American public deserved to know the full truth.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Harris called for Barr’s public testimony. “The report must be released immediately and AG Barr must publicly testify under oath about the investigation’s findings. We need total transparency here,” she tweeted.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Sanders, who caucuses with the Democrats, called on the Trump administration to release the full report to the public “as soon as possible.”

“No one, including the president, is above the law,” he tweeted.

