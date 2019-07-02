Pro-Beijing Hong Kong legislator on why protesters’ ‘voices have not been heard’

Judy Woodruff:

Today, the Chinese government strongly condemned the protesters who broke into the seat of government in Hong Kong last night and trashed the legislative chamber.

Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully on the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to the People's Republic of China. Their main objection, a bill that would allow for suspected criminals to be extradited to mainland China.

A separate, more aggressive group smashed windows of the legislative council, known as LegCo, and briefly occupied it.

Last night, our foreign affairs correspondent, Nick Schifrin, reported from inside the building and interviewed one of the occupiers.

Today, the support of the Pulitzer Center, Nick spoke with a legislative councillor who was a member of two political parties considered pro-Beijing.

Michael Tien began by striking a conciliatory tone towards protesters who just last night ransacked his office.