Progressives, moderate Dems close to agreement on Biden’s legislative agenda

Lisa Desjardins:

There's all kinds of work ahead still for Democrats, but, Judy, this was a significant day for them.

Let me explain what we learned today quickly. We learned from House progressives, including Pramila Jayapal speaking at the White House, that the president is now pushing for a very specific number for this bill, about $1.9 trillion to $2.2 trillion.

Now, this also happened on the same day as Senate Democrats, as you heard from Senate Leader Chuck Schumer say, they would like a framework this week. They came out of perhaps their most unifying and most positive meeting on this issue yet, saying that they are going to try and actually figure out what this bill will look like this week.

Now, this is no accident that this is coming as there is tremendous political pressure on Democrats, one, President Biden's approval ratings, and Democrats see that as tied to whether they succeed here on these issues, and, two, the Virginia gubernatorial election, where the Democrat there, Terry McAuliffe, is not doing as well as Democrats hope.

They see that as perhaps a bellwether for next year. They want to try and get things moving, if not passed, soon, so that they can start making more electoral games and helping the president with his approval rating, and, of course, getting their agenda through.

Basically, Judy, where we are right now is, the opening moves are over here. We are now in the middle game. We know roughly what this bill will be of size. This week, Democrats are going to try and figure out if they can agree together on what goes in it. That's the middle game.

And then we will see how long it takes for them to do the endgame, move it through both chambers.