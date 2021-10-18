Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democratic negotiations over Biden agenda, voter views

Amy Walter:

Massive package with very small majorities.

So, every other one of these packages we have talked about in the past, big reconciliation bills, big packages that only one party was supporting, there were more members, that the party trying to push it forward could afford to lose 30 or 40 House members, maybe a senator or two. This is zero room for error.

The other challenge, I think, that — what I am seeing now, too, is for all the focus that is on this legislation, when you talk to some Democratic voters, especially younger voters, younger voters of color, their frustration is not what's going to happen in this bill. It's, well, we voted in 2020 because we were told this was going to matter — this was an existential threat, the Republicans, Donald Trump.

We were going to pass — Democrats were going to pass voting rights legislation. We were going to tackle police reform. We were going to tackle immigration, all of those issues that were central to so many of those voters coming and turning out for Biden in 2020 and for Democrats in 2018. And they haven't seen any progress on that.

And so this is, I think, the other challenge that the Biden administration is having, which is they want to get this passed, but for many even Democratic voters, while they don't dislike this package, they have priorities that raise higher than what they're seeing.

(CROSSTALK)