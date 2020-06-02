Protests near White House grow, a day after police cleared people for Trump photo op

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Trump is determined to show dominance over the protests that are gripping this nation, and the president yesterday enacted a surreal scene outside the White House.

I was standing, listening to the president deliver his Rose Garden remarks on my cell phone. And I looked up, and there were officers going toward peaceful protesters. And they used some sort of gas, a chemical component, possibly tear gas, that started my eyes tearing up, that started me choking.

And what I saw was protesters running for — all over the place, trying to get away from law enforcement that was showing an incredible degree of aggression. The president says that he wants people to understand that they can't just be everywhere that they want to be and that he — and that people should know that this government is going to be one of law and order.

The Park Police say protesters were throwing frozen water bottles and other objects at police.

But I should say, Judy, I did not see that. What I saw were peaceful protesters gathering. And, of course, I learned later that the president did that to clear the streets, so that he could take a walk to St. John's Church.

Of course, the church — bishop that oversees that church said that she was outraged that President Trump did that and that he used the church as a photo-op.

The White House today is saying that it's wrong to call it a photo-op. But, in fact, of course, President Trump did walk to that church to show a Bible and to take pictures and then walk away.

So, the president here showing that he is willing to move physically law-abiding citizens out of the way in order to take a walk and show the optics to the nation that he wants to show.