Thune says peaceful protests should be allowed to continue

Sen. John Thune:

Well, I think that's to be determined.

I think what the leader was suggesting is that we want to be a constructive force. We understand. We get it. People feel very strongly right now. And, clearly, many of these things have been going on for way too long.

And I think our country is ready for a period of healing. There have been some steps that have been taken in the past. You know, in 2017, we passed economic policies that I think have really enhanced the economic vitality in a lot of our minority communities in this country.

Criminal justice reform is something that was passed here just in the last year or so, and that was a long-sought-after reform to our criminal justice system in this country. So, I think there are things that we can do. And that was very bipartisan.

It was something that was advocated by people on both the right and the left. And I think there are solutions like that that we ought to be looking at that I think send a message that we recognize the frustration and the sense of sort of helplessness that a lot of people in this country feel, and the fact that not everybody experiences our democracy and our history and our heritage the way that many of us.

Those of us who have grown up in neighborhoods that didn't deal with a lot of the social unrest and economic challenge that we have in other neighborhoods in this country certainly have a lot to learn from those who have been through those experiences.

And I think this is a period of time when we need to listen. And if there are solutions that are meaningful, we ought to be looking at what we can do to find some common ground.