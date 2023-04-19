Providence Art Club a haven for diverse artists since 1880

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Justin Kenny, Rhode Island PBS Weekly
Justin Kenny, Rhode Island PBS Weekly
Barbara Dury
Barbara Dury
Pamela Watts
Pamela Watts
Leave your feedback
The Providence Art Club is one of the oldest in America, founded nearly 150 years ago in the nation’s smallest state. Pamela Watts of Rhode Island PBS Weekly looks inside at the founding members’ talent and tolerance, which informs the club’s approach to this day. It’s part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more