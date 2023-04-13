Sphinx Organization diversifying classical music nationwide and changing lives

Alison Thoet
Jeffrey Brown
There is much talk these days about diversifying classical music and other arts. But one Detroit-based organization has been at it for a long time. The Sphinx Organization's reach now expands across the nation. Jeffrey Brown reports for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Alison Thoet
Jeffrey Brown
