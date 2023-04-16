‘Tetris’ screenwriter on translating dramatic history of Soviet game to film

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
There’s an addictive quality to Tetris — so addictive that in the Soviet Union, where it was created in 1984, the government blocked it from state computers because it was ruining productivity. A slightly embellished version of how the video game escaped from behind the Iron Curtain is portrayed in a new film on Apple TV+. “Tetris” screenwriter Noah Pink joins John Yang to discuss the project.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
