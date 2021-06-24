Psaki defends new infrastructure deal: ‘Compromise is not a dirty word’

Jen Psaki:

Well, it is, Judy, because he believes that compromise isn't a dirty word, and that it's important to find ways to work together where there can be agreement, even when you reserve the option, as he has done, of moving alone where there isn't agreement.

But he likes this package. And this package has a lot in it that he's excited about, because it's a historic investment in infrastructure, the largest investment in rail since the creation of Amtrak, the largest investment in public transit in 100 years, if not more. It will make sure that kids have access to clean drinking water, that broadband is expanded across the country to rural communities and lower-income communities.

There is a lot to be excited about here.

You also, though, heard him, Judy, make clear today that he wanted to see this package move forward in tandem with — through the — with the budget reconciliation package, which will include the American Families Plan, key priorities that are also vitally important to him.