Understanding the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the fight for reconciliation

Lisa Desjardins:

This was the toughest part of reaching this point in the deal.

And I have to tell you, we just got the official release from senators laying out how they pay for it. Judy, there are no dollar figures next to the categories. Fortunately, I was able to get a copy of what the dollar figures were from one of the senator — from a senator who saw that.

And some of the biggest pay-fors are things like taking unspent COVID money and using that, also changing how the IRS operates, helping boost the IRS, so it could collect more taxes, enforce, basically, the law on tax cheats.

I think overall, Lisa Murkowski put it well. It's a smorgasbord of pay-fors. There are no tax increases in this. This is what Republicans wanted. But when you do that, that means that there are a lot of things in here that are in the gray area, kind of questionable math that I think we will be looking at for a long time to come.

I want to just give a sense quickly of the scope of this bill. This is really what brought everybody together. If you look at the most recent large transportation bills, the last three, for example that you see, look at the one today. It is almost twice as much as the biggest bills previous to this.

How did this come together? One last anecdote. I'm told by senators in the room, Judy, that, yesterday, things were so tense, this almost fell completely apart. Senator Jon Tester of Montana, went in the room, put his hands down and said, "Guys, we have to get this big boy done."

And then everyone sort of took a breath and did find a way to get it across this initial finish line.