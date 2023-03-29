Psychologist’s advice on how to speak with children about gun violence

Amna Nawaz:

First lady Dr. Jill Biden is attending a vigil in Nashville tonight to honor and remember the six people killed in a mass shooting at the Covenant School earlier this week. It's part of a citywide candlelight vigil. Singers Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, and Ketch Secor are performing as part of the event.

Once again, parents and caregivers around the country are considering how they want to talk to children about this attack and gun violence.

Some important perspective on all of that now from Dr. Tori Cordiano. She's a clinical psychologist specializing in children and adolescents who practices in Ohio.

Dr. Cordiano, welcome and thanks for joining us.

As you know, after each one of these shootings, especially in schools, especially when children are killed, the question comes up, how should parents and caregivers talk to kids, if they should talk to kids about it? What would you say to that? And how is the conversation different depending on how old the children are?

Dr. Tori Cordiano, Laurel School's Center for Research on Girls: So, this is largely driven by a child's age and their developmental level.

I think, with younger children, you can really consider how much access they will have to this news. And they may not actually be aware of it. So you may not need to have this conversation with them.

With older elementary school children, if you feel that they are likely to hear about it from friends or from teachers, you will want to bring the conversation up. And I always like the idea of starting with, what have you heard about what happened in Nashville? And if they haven't heard anything, or if you have a sense that they haven't heard anything, you can start with, I want to tell you about something that happened in Nashville.

With older children, you can expect that if they haven't already heard about it, they will hear about it in school. And so you will want to have that conversation with them at the outset, so that they can process it with you and they're not blindsided by it.

It's also really helpful to start with what they have heard and then ask about what questions they have. The goal is to give them manageable, clear information, but to not inundate them with the details that can be overwhelming or scary.

You want to, as parents and caregivers, have a space where you can process this, where you can think about it, talk about it with other people, have your own place to process your feelings about it. Of course, you may get emotional about it when you're talking with your children, and that is OK. It is emotional. It's sad, it's scary, it's angering.

But you want to also have your own space separate from them where you can really process your own feelings about it, so that your conversation with them can focus on caring for them in that moment.