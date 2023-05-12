Public health questions remain as COVID emergency ends

William Brangham:

More than 1.1 million Americans have died of COVID since the pandemic began three years ago.

For those who lost loved ones early on, this moment, where the country has declared an end of the public health emergency, is a complicated time.

Tracey Thrower, Widow of COVID Victim: My name is Tracey Thrower. I am the wife and widow of John Thrower Jr. My husband passed away from COVID September the 23rd, 2020.

He died of something that he should not have died of. And I know people think it is over with, but it is not. Going out there in the public and being out there, it has scared me so much, because what he went through, I wasn't — I was not there when he passed away. I couldn't be there. That was the beginning of the pandemic.

I could not touch him. I could not say goodbye. I am still dealing with it. There's no time frame on death for someone you love. There's no time frame. I live with this every day. I had to go to therapy because of the death of my husband. So I live with this every day. So, they don't get it.

Some people that don't — have not lost a loved one, some people that it has not affected them, they go home with their everyday life, because they think they're invincible. But they're not. It can happen to any of us.

Max Osceola III, Son of COVID Victim: Hello. My name is Max Osceola II. My father is Max Osceola Jr. I'm a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. My father, he himself was a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. He was a councilman in my tribe for 26 years. He served 13 two-year terms. And he accomplished a lot for us.

My father passed away in — roughly about two years ago. It was October. It was in the very beginning of COVID. My mother was with my father for 50 years. They were high school sweethearts. Their life was intertwined in a way that is unimaginable. So that's really what it is.

It's about understanding life and moving forward in the sense of, how can we honor my father? I think society has already opened up, in a sense, and our governments are just reacting to that, where we're better prepared for the other emergencies.

COVID is not going away. The genie is out of the bottle. So I'm sure, in the future, there's going to be another outbreak. Hopefully, we respond accordingly.

My family has been able to honor my father. We have been able to have a little bit more closure. We're very, very fortunate for the father that we have. There was a lifetime of love.