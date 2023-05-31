Purdue Pharma family protected from lawsuits in exchange for addiction treatment funding

William Brangham:

Geoff, Purdue's opioid sales earned the Sackler family billions of dollars. And the $6 billion that they will pay in this settlement will be given to state, cities and individuals harmed by opioid addiction and overdoses. It also requires that the Sacklers give up control of Purdue Pharma.

In total drug manufacturers, pharmacies and distributors have pledged around $54 billion to state, local and tribal governments for their respective role in the opioid epidemic.

So, to understand where that money might be spent, we are joined by Aneri Pattani. She is tracking all of this for KFF Health News.

Welcome to the program.

Just remind us of the contours of this deal, the Sackler settlement, what it means for the Sacklers and what it means for the people who are suing them.