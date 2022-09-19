Queen Elizabeth remembered in elaborate and poignant state funeral

Malcolm Brabant:

The beginning of the end of 10 days of mourning started serenely.

Just after dawn, Christina Heerey from Britain's Royal Air Force the last of 400,000 citizens to make the pilgrimage to Westminster Hall, had her moment with the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Then heads of state from across the globe filed into Westminster Abbey to honor Queen Elizabeth and witness a pageant of imagery and symbolism that perhaps will never be seen again.

President Biden took his place amongst what was perhaps the biggest gathering of world leaders in decades. No invitations were extended to the authoritarians in Russia, Belarus, or Myanmar.

Bells tolled 96 times, once for every year of the queen's life, as a bearer party from the Grenadier Guards carried the coffin from Westminster Hall. Shrouded in the royal standard, the casket was decorated with the imperial state crown and the orb and scepter, symbols of the monarch's godly and earthly powers, a handwritten card from King Charles III nestled in the flowers.

The coffin was lowered onto a 19th century gun carriage used for the final journeys of every British monarch since Queen Victoria, as well as the wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

As tradition dictates, sailors hold the carriage the short distance to Westminster Abbey, because horses were deemed to be too skittish. King Charles fought to keep his emotions under control as, at a slow march, he accompanied his mother and led the nation.

In the rear, the mass bands of pipes and drums played a final lament. It was the sound of Scotland, where the queen felt most at home and where she died.

The funeral has been years in the planning, and the queen, as head of the Church of England and defender of the nation's faiths, was intricately involved in selecting the music and order of service. The dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, received her body into the abbey, where, almost three-quarters-of-a-century ago, she was first married and then crowned queen.

David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster: In grief and also in profound Thanksgiving, we come to this House of God, to a place of prayer, to a church where remembrance and hope are sacred duties. We gather from across the nation, from the commonwealth and from the nations of the world to mourn our loss.