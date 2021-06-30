Rainbow capitalism raises questions about corporate commitments and Pride Month’s purpose

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, companies not only celebrate the month, but actively market around it as well.

There's a term for that, rainbow capitalism. Walmart and Target have Pride-related ads. Ikea has Pride-themed love seats. And Capital One Bank had this feel-good, splashy video.

But, for many LGBTQ individuals, it's hardly good times. Several states, including Florida, have passed new restrictions, including on transgender athletes. Hate crimes remain too frequent. Murders of trans individuals are at a new high.

It's leading to questions about the purpose of Pride Month.

Karen Tongson is an author and professor of gender and sexuality studies at the University of Southern California.

Some people might think corporations are using Pride symbols more, people are putting rainbow symbols on their Twitter feeds, and they think that's support. But why would you say it's a concern?