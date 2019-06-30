Why corporations are increasingly waving the Pride flag

Kenyon Farrow:

Sure. So this year you have an interesting dynamic. How you have I think, partly as a result of the fiftieth anniversary of Stonewall, collection of organizations and queer activists in New York City who said we don't actually want to participate in the more corporate Pride Parade as it currently exists.

So they decided to have a commemorative march called the Queer Liberation March that would march the original route of the first gay pride parade in New York City. The goal is really to kind of rededicate ourselves to kind of LGBT life as a political movement as opposed to a kind of depoliticized just sort of you know party moment and a moment to just you know allow for kind of corporations to market to us (UNTEL)