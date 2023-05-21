Rapid DNA testing helps police solve old crimes, but raises privacy concerns

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Stephanie Sy
Roby Chavez
Harry Zahn
Kaisha Young
Louisiana police have a new way of using DNA to track down criminal suspects. But while police say it’s a boon for solving cold cases, privacy advocates worry about the tool’s growth and potential for improper use. Communities correspondent Roby Chavez joins Stephanie Sy to discuss his reporting.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Roby Chavez is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of New Orleans. @RobyChavez_504
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
