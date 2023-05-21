Rapid DNA testing helps police solve old crimes, but raises privacy concerns

Louisiana police have a new way of using DNA to track down criminal suspects. But while police say it’s a boon for solving cold cases, privacy advocates worry about the tool’s growth and potential for improper use. Communities correspondent Roby Chavez joins Stephanie Sy to discuss his reporting.

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West.

Roby Chavez is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of New Orleans.

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

