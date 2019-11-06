How at-home DNA tests helped solve this 30-year-old murder

Judy Woodruff:

So far this year, law enforcement has identified over 70 suspects using a new technique called genetic genealogy.

This is the same tool that detectives in California last year used to identify the so-called Golden State Killer.

In the first of two stories, William Brangham explains how this tool works and why it's raised serious privacy concerns.

It begins with the murder of a young couple in Washington state, a case that became the first ever genetic genealogy case to go to trial.

This is part of our Leading Edge series on science and technology.