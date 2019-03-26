Reba McEntire on women in country music and returning to her roots

Reba McEntire:

Just that. They want it, but they don't want to have to do everything you have to do to get there.

You have to stay away from home a lot. You have to leave your kids home with a nanny. You have to say no to a lot of great things that you would get to do at home and with family, like missing your kid's championship hockey game. You can't be there because you're shooting a movie in L.A.

A lot of that stuff, I wish — if I could go back, what would I do? How would I do it again now, knowing what I know now? But you can't look back. You can't live on regrets.