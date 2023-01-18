Recent shootings involving children raise concerns over their access to guns

William Brangham:

And in Indiana a few days ago, residents of an apartment complex shared this alarming video of a toddler wandering alone in the hallway carrying a loaded handgun, pointing it in all directions. The child's father has been arrested.

And then, in Phoenix earlier this month, a young child found a loaded gun in his apartment, played with it and accidentally shot himself. The child is in stable condition.

These cases are unfortunately not isolated ones. So what exactly are the laws governing how gun owners are supposed to secure their weapons to prevent these kinds of events?

Josh Sugarmann is the executive director of the Violence Policy Center, a nonprofit that advocates for stricter gun control.

Josh Sugarmann, thank you so much for being here.

These examples that I have cited are obviously horrendous, discrete events. But can you just tell me a little bit, broadly speaking, are there any laws governing what a gun owner is supposed to do, has to do to protect kids from getting access to those guns?