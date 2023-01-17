Republican candidate accused of orchestrating shootings targeting Democrats in New Mexico

Geoff Bennett:

And we're going to talk more now about the rise of politically motivated violence.

For that, we're joined by Democratic Secretary of State in New Mexico. Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

Thanks for being with us.

And I want to ask you to expand on something you posted on Twitter earlier about this case. You said: "This is precisely how dangerous rhetoric and conspiracy theories promote violence toward elected officials."

Tell me more about that, how you view the threat of violent political speech crossing over into the realm of violent political acts.

Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico Secretary of State: Well, thank you so much for having me and for giving me the opportunity to elaborate a little bit on this truly unfortunate and difficult topic.

As many folks are aware, I, as an election official, have been subjected to threats of political violence over the last couple of years since the deeply troubling big lie came about in 2020.

And I think what we can see with the situation with Mr. Pena is sort of the follow-through, if you will, a through line to what can happen when you have folks who are, quite frankly, radicalized by these notions that elections have been rigged, of course, complete lies, but, furthermore, are being encouraged by the folks that they identify with in the rhetoric of political violence.

So, not only are we talking on social media — and, by the way, Mr. Pena actually posted on social media earlier this year that I and some of my colleagues should be hung in the town square for social — for alleged treason. So, again, he was actively engaged in the rhetoric.

And then we saw the result of, of course, post-election, him following through on these threats of political violence and actually taking shots and encouraging and masterminding a plot to take shots at people's actual homes. So this is deeply concerning. This rhetoric is deeply concerning. It's not just about threats. It's now about actions.

And I think the most important thing is that we come together as a state here in New Mexico and as a nation to condemn these threats and acts of political violence.