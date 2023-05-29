Remembering and honoring the nation’s fallen on Memorial Day

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Tommy Walters
Tommy Walters
Leave your feedback
On this Memorial Day, we hear from President Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chair of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley. They all participated in the annual commemoration of this solemn day at Arlington National Cemetery and spoke of sacrifice, remembrance, grief and the last full measure of devotion so many have given so that the United States might endure.
Watch the Full Episode
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Tommy Walters is an associate producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more