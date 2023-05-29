Remembering and honoring the nation’s fallen on Memorial Day

On this Memorial Day, we hear from President Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chair of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley. They all participated in the annual commemoration of this solemn day at Arlington National Cemetery and spoke of sacrifice, remembrance, grief and the last full measure of devotion so many have given so that the United States might endure.

