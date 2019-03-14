Remembering former Sen. Birch Bayh, champion of Title IX

John Yang:

Birch Bayh's attempts to become president were both unsuccessful, but the consequences of the liberal Democrat's work are still felt throughout American life.

The scope of women's college athletics is largely due to Title IX, the landmark federal legislation that Bayh championed. It bars sex discrimination in colleges and is used to combat sexual assault on campus.

Eighteen-year-olds are guaranteed the right to vote in federal and state elections, thanks to the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, which Bayh helped draft in the midst of the Vietnam War. And he was the main architect of the 25th Amendment, giving presidents the ability to fill vice presidential vacancies.

Its procedure for declaring sitting presidents unfit has been in the news, after disclosures that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed it in connection with President Trump. Bayh was first elected to the Senate in 1962. He was on the Senate Judiciary Committee.