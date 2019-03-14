News Wrap: House votes to release Mueller report publicly

Judy Woodruff:

Prime Minister May has indicated that she will seek a third vote on her Brexit proposal next week.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously today that special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report will be made public. The nonbinding resolution is meant to pressure Attorney General William Barr to release as much information as possible. It is unclear if the Senate will take up the issue. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke has officially entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race. O'Rourke narrowly lost his U.S. Senate bid last year to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. But his campaign mobilized young and minority voters, and it shattered fund-raising records.

In a video today, he said he is ready to run for the White House.