Remembering Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian American to go to space

This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re highlighting people whose contributions have often been overlooked. Tonight, we explore the legacy of Kalpana Chawla, the first American of Indian descent to travel to space, who gave her life in the pursuit of research, science and exploration.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.

Azhar Merchant is a production assistant for PBS News Weekend.

