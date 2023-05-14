May 14, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Turkey votes for their next leader as the world waits to see if President Erdogan holds on to power. Then, a look at the misdiagnosis and unequal treatment of women with Parkinson’s disease. We examine some never-before-seen celestial events thrilling scientists. Plus, the story of the first Indian American astronaut, who gave her life exploring space.

