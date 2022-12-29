Remembering Pelé’s legacy and global impact on soccer

Laura Barrón-López:

The paralleled athlete and only player to have ever won three World Cups died at a hospital in Sao Paulo with his family by his side.

His daughter recently shared this image on social media captioned: "Another night together," holding on to precious last moments with her father.

Pelé had been hospitalized since the end of November, receiving care for colon cancer that doctors say had advanced in the last week, as well as a respiratory infection that stemmed from COVID-19. In addition to the World Cups he won in 1958, 1962, and 1970, Pelé will be remembered as the most prolific scorer the game has ever known.

He boasts two Guinness world records, including for his nearly 1,300 career goals. And his 77 goals in just over 90 international matches is a record achievement for the Brazilian national team. Above all, Pelé will remain an indelible icon and perhaps the sport's greatest ambassador.

Outside the hospital and all across Brazil, legions of fans have gathered in the streets in solemn vigil in recent days to pay their respects. And, at the latest World Cup, many more spoke of what he meant to Brazil, to the game, and to the world.