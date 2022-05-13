Remembering some of the 1 million Americans lost to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

With the U.S. marking the tragic milestone of 1 million lives lost from COVID-19, we wanted to pause to acknowledge this immense, collective loss and remember just some of the Americans who have perished from the virus since the pandemic began.

