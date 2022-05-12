Dr. Fauci on the state of the pandemic as the U.S. marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths

Amna Nawaz:

Let's get some perspective on this enormous toll and where things stand right now.

For that, I am joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser.

Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

This is a once-unfathomable number, one million lives lost. You see this reaction from the president, members of the — of Congress marking the day, but we're marking this moment without a national day of mourning or a place to put our shared national grief.

What does that say to you about the pandemic and the toll it's taken on this country?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden: Well, it's terribly tragic.

I mean, the idea of one million deaths in an outbreak, that is historic in nature. We have had nothing like this in well over 104 years. One of the parts about it that adds to the tragedy is that many of those deaths were avoidable, avoidable if people had been vaccinated.

It's estimated that, if people had been vaccinated to a much greater extent right now, that vaccines would have avoided at least a quarter of those deaths, namely about 250,000.

So, the tragedy of the deaths and the losses that the president spoke about today at the conference are very, very clear. It becomes even more poignant to know that we could have avoided many of those if we had had more people gotten vaccinated and boosted.