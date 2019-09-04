Remembering the 7 lives lost in the Odessa mass shooting

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight, we remember those who lost their lives in that West Texas shooting over Labor Day weekend, with the words of family and friends who are mourning their loved ones.

Fifteen-year-old Leilah Hernandez had just celebrated her quinceanera. Her brother Nathan tried to shield his younger sister from the gunfire and was shot in the arm.

Nathan wrote on Twitter: "I did my best to protect you. I'm sorry."

Joe Griffith, who was 40, was shot and killed in his car, sitting at a traffic light with his wife and children. He was a member of the First Baptist Church.

His friend Rick, also a member of the congregation, said: "For all of them to be there and be witness to that is just unspeakable."

Thirty-year-old Kameron Brown joined the Army in 2007 and served in Afghanistan.