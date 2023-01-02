Remembering the legacy and storied career of Barbara Walters

Susan Page:

Oh, there's a great story.

So, she's working on "The Today Show" with Frank McGee, the host, who didn't like her at all, didn't think of her as a real journalist. And he went to the head of the network and got a rule set that, when they were doing an interview, he would ask the first three questions, and only then was she allowed to speak.

And she lived by that. She then started doing interviews outside the studio in an effort to be able to ask the first question and the second one. But then Frank McGee unexpectedly died in 1974 of cancer. He was in his 50s. No one knew that he was so ill.

And NBC announced that they were going to be looking for a new host for "The Today Show." And Barbara Walters' agent, Lee Stevens, called the executives and said, you mean co-host, because, as it turned out, they had put in her last contract a provision that said, if Frank McGee leaves for any reason, Barbara Walters will become co-host, something that the NBC executives hadn't even paid much attention to.

That is how she broke that first barrier, the first woman to be a co-host at a morning show. And, of course, today, you can't imagine a morning show that wouldn't have a woman on the air.