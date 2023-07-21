Remembering the life and legendary career of Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett, Singer:

My father died when I was 10 years old. And all my relatives, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, they would come over every Sunday.

And my brother, my sister and myself would entertain them. They would make a circle around us. And it was just at the time, being 10 years old, I was saying, what am I going to do in life? Who is — is anybody ever going to know me or anything like that?

And my family would say, we like the way you sing and we like the way you paint those flowers. So they created a passion in me of always trying to improve.

And here I am, 88, and I'm still working and trying to get better and better at what I'm doing.